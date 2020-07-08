CLINTON — First Central State Bank will host several shred events during a two-day period this month.
This on-site shred service for secure documents is provided for free and is open to everyone. Attendees are asked not to bring more than five boxes of documents to be shredded. Anything over that amount will be shredded at the discretion of organizers.
Enhanced safety precautions will be utilized by First Central State Bank team members in unloading and loading the documents into the shredder.
The shred events will be July 23 and 24 in First Central’s eastern Iowa footprint. All events will be held at First Central State Bank locations.
On July 23, shredding will be from 8 to 10 a.m. in DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Eldridge and from 2 to 4 p.m. in LeClaire.
On July 24, the events will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.
