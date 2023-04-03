CLINTON — First Central State Bank will host several shred events in April.
This on-site shred service for secure documents is provided for free and is open to everyone. Attendees are asked not to bring more than five boxes of documents to be shredded. Anything over that amount will be shredded at the discretion of organizers.
The shred events will be April 21 and April 28 in First Central’s eastern Iowa footprint. All events will be held at First Central State Bank locations.
On April 21, shredding will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location and from 1 to 3 p.m. in DeWitt. On April 28, the events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in Eldridge and from 1 to 3 p.m. in LeClaire.
First Central State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge. First Central State Bank is a subsidiary bank of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a billion-dollar plus holding company with 18 financial offices in Eastern Iowa, also including Maquoketa State Bank with offices in Maquoketa, Andrew, and Preston; and Ohnward Bank & Trust with offices Cedar Rapids, Marion, Monticello, Cascade, Central City, and Baldwin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.