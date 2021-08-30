First Central State Bank grilling event

First Central State Bank’s Scott Jansen grills up hamburgers for a recent Grilling For Charity fundraiser. The tradition will continue in DeWitt when First Central State Bank will raise money for the St. Joseph Education Foundation on Sept. 10.

Submitted photo

DEWITT — First Central State Bank will continue its tradition of Grilling for Charity fundraisers, with an event set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at First Central State Bank’s DeWitt location.

The proceeds collected from this fundraiser will benefit the St. Joseph Education Foundation, an organization that supports the St. Joseph School in DeWitt.

First Central State Bank started the Grilling for Charity fundraisers in 2010. Since its inception, the events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for local non-profits.

The menu includes hamburgers, chips, dessert and a drink for a donation. Delivery is available to DeWitt businesses. To have the meal delivered, call (563) 659-3141 or email slevine@firstcentralsb.com by 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The donation, a minimum of $5 per meal, will be picked up at the time of delivery.

