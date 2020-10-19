FULTON, Ill. — First Christian Reformed Church in Fulton has a new pastor.
Pastor Michael Hooker comes to First Christian Reformed Church from Chicago. Growing up in the Chicago area, he began leading worship as a singer and guitarist during chapels in high school and at church.
He earned his bachelor of arts degree in music after two years as an architecture major. After graduating, he married his wife Alida in 2007. While working in industrial sales and management, he felt God calling him into ministry. He earned his master of divinity degree from Western Theological Seminary in 2016.
During seminary, he served at Faith Church as intern pastor and after graduation was ordained in the Reformed Church in America as pastor of community engagement and outreach.
Michael, Alida and their two sons, Simon, 3, and Berend, who is four months, are excited about their move to Fulton as he begins his work in ministry with First Christian Reformed Church.
In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, hiking and biking. He enjoys reading and cooking. Recently he began the hobby of making home brew beer and cider and enjoys sharing those with his friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.