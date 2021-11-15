CLINTON — District Court Judge John Telleen has granted a third continuance of the trial of Carlton Douglas Jr., who is charged with fatally shooting a Clinton man outside a Clinton convenience store last year.
The trial was set to begin Dec. 6, but now has been pushed to April 25.
Douglas is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street.
A hearing was held Friday on the motion to delay trial. In an order filed by Telleen on Monday, the trial, pretrial conference and motion in limine were ordered to be continued, granted because of delays caused by the pandemic, Douglas' motion to continue, the complex factual nature of the case with a large volume of discovery material and the recent resignation of the lead defense counsel from the Public Defender's Office, the order states.
Attorney Derek G. Jones of the State Public Defender's Office filed a motion to continue Nov. 10. Attorney Meenakshi Brandt was assigned to the case with Jones acting as second chair attorney, the motion says. Brandt resigned from the Davenport Public Defender's Office, the motion says.
"Although I have theoretically operated as a second chair attorney in this case, as a practical matter I have had almost no involvement," Jones' motion says. "I have not reviewed the minutes, additional minutes, or discovery provided by the state. I have only spoken with Defendant on one occasion on November 9, 2021."
The Davenport Public Defender's Office has been operating under an overload of cases most of the past year, the motion notes.
The final pretrial conference is now scheduled for 1 p.m. April 7, with a March 21 deadline to file motions. A hearing on the motion in limine filed by Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand is scheduled for April 21.
