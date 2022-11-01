CLINTON — Clinton Community College will join colleges and universities to recognize first-generation college students through a week of activities encouraging students and their families to learn more about programs and offerings available to all.
Nov. 7 will feature a first-generation student free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) completion event from 3–6 p.m. at the main CCC campus, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, in Room 129.
First-generation students and their families are invited to come to the college and work with financial aid officers to complete the 2023-2024 FAFSA.
Nov. 8 is First-Generation College Student Day. On Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, first-generation students will receive a free T-shirt at the CCC Student Entrance.
A first-generation panel discussion will be Nov. 10 in the CCC Auditorium. The panel will feature members of the CCC staff and faculty who are first-generation students. They will also take questions. At the conclusion of the panel, a drawing for a $600 First-Generation Family Stipend will take place. One first-generation student will win the stipend to be used by a family member to begin their college education.
CCC President Brian Kelly is a first-generation college student.
“We are excited to highlight our efforts to attract first-generation students,” he said. “Financial concerns are always at the forefront of concern for our first-generation students, and we are eager to share our no-cost and low-cost options to attend Clinton Community College.”
The First Generation Family Stipend is funded through the CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation and the CCC ClintonStarter program. The First Generation Family Stipend will provide funding for a three-credit course.
The Paul B. Sharar Foundation’s mission is to provide advisory and monetary assistance to students, staff and faculty, and programs of Clinton Community College. The ClintonStarter program is funded through donations by local individuals and a match from the Paul B. Sharar Foundation. More projects will be funded through the ClintonStarter program.
For information about the first-generation events, contact Michelle Allmendinger at 244-7001.
