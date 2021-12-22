CAMANCHE — Phase one of the Camanche School District facilities enhancement project is nearing completion, John Mahon of Bray Architects reported at Monday’s Camanche School Board meeting.
Mahon reported Monday they have been waiting for the exterior door openings and inner vestibule doors for the elementary and high schools. Installation, scheduled for next week, will complete the secure entrance for both buildings, he said.
“As you recall, those were on delay because of the shipping and production industry being super delayed right now,” Mahon said. “We received confirmation that those will commence installation on Monday the 27th. And, likely, that process will take about three days. In which case we’ll wrap up the majority of items for the phase one projects.”
The rebid documents are out for the phase three rebid for the facilities enhancement project, Randy Fuller of Estes Construction added. The Camanche School Board voted earlier this month to approve solicitation of bids for phase three of the facilities enhancement project. The board in August approved rejecting submitted bids for the phase three work. The bids came in over budget.
“The documents are out on the street for that,” Fuller said. “I have a lot of interest, a lot of excitement over that. There was a pre-bid meeting last week at the high school that was well attended. The first addendum was issued today and the bids are due on January 11. I would encourage anyone that has any questions or interest in the project, please direct them my way... And we will make sure that they have the information they need to put pricing in there.”
Phase three includes the majority of the project’s scope, including the weight fitness addition, the auxiliary gym, conversion of the pool to the choir and wrestling room, cafeteria commons renovation and the auditorium addition and renovation.
The school board already approved bids for the first two phases of the project.
Camanche School District voters last year approved a $13.4 million bond issue to pay for facilities improvements to address safety and security measures at the elementary building; construct, build, furnish and equip additions to the high school building; remodel, repair, furnish and equip the high school building; and improve the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.