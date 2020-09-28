FULTON, Ill. — First Reformed Church of Fulton on Sunday received its 25th pastor, Rev. Chuck Huckaby, to continue its legacy of ministry.
The Rev. Chuck Huckaby most recently served the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels, Texas as Minister of Congregational Life from 2012 to 2020. Pastor Chuck, a Master of Divinity graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1984, has served in Reformed denominations for over 20 years. He is currently finishing his doctoral program in the area of discipleship. He has served not only as a pastor but as a law enforcement chaplain, worked in the recovery area with Celebrate Recovery, with court supervised recovery programs, and in workforce training and development.
First Reformed Church of Fulton’s ministry began with the earliest Dutch settlers on the banks of the Mississippi River and has continued ever since. Like society in general, First Reformed is finding its way forward in the new post-pandemic era.
Huckaby and his wife, Renee, both have extensive experience in ministry in multiple cities and states, including short term mission trips to Cuba and Myanmar. They now look forward to serving in Fulton and the surrounding areas, making it their home, and serving the people here.
