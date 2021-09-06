CLINTON — Clinton County officials continue to look at the best solution for allocating radios to first responders, as first responders continue to give feedback on the best fit for their departments.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting with local fire chiefs last week as the county is considering whether to use the radios they have ordered or look at utilizing the newer APX Next radio.
The APX Next radio would give command staff in a department the ability to communicate if there is a major incident in the community even if they are away, Communications Director Eric Dau said. You cannot put a cost on the ability to know what is going on in real time, Dau said. The APX Next radios do have downsides, including a significantly higher up-front cost and an ongoing cost, Dau noted. In order to take advantage of the cellular connectivity, which would allow the county to use the radios anywhere in the county, they would have to purchase at least one app in the app bundle, Dau said.
He said the projected cost for the entire app bundle is $511 per radio per year after four years. The lifespan of the radio is about 10 years, Dau said.
“While it is the latest and greatest radio out there, there’s a ton of advantages of it,” Dau said. “You don’t necessarily need to even have like car radios if you choose to go that route. You don’t need to have a repeater. So there is some cost savings there. But to take full advantage of that cost savings, you have to completely do away with the car/fire truck radios to take full advantage of that cost advantage.”
There is not as much cost savings to be realized on the fire department side, since fire departments typically have more firefighters than vehicles, Dau said. Law enforcement generally has one officer per vehicle, Dau said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp believes county officials thought they were pursuing the best option and then found out there was another option. Srp noted different departments are run in different ways and cited the need for feedback from local fire department representatives. With the cost of an additional $1.9 million to upgrade to the APX Next radios countywide, Srp questioned whether the county should consider supplying APX Next radios for fire department command staff.
Dau stressed all fire departments are structured differently. One department may have two individuals on the command staff and another fire department may have 10 individuals on the command staff, he said.
Feedback given to the county by fire department representatives included one representative suggesting allocating one or two APX Next radios per department for command staff if money is there and to otherwise start utilizing radios already purchased; a separate representative stated they could not give a number of how many radios are needed until the communication tower is in place.
Srp suggested the county maybe supply two APX Next radios to each department.
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. agreed.
“We can’t have 10 radios of the APX Next to one and then only have two to another,” Irwin said. “We just got to, honestly, I don’t see us having any extra dollars unless we’re going to send some stuff back.”
Srp said the county allocated $500,000 as part of the bond for construction of a new tower. Due to issues determined with the planned site of the tower, the county is leasing a tower from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges at $500 per month.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker believes Dau received great direction from the local fire chiefs at last week’s meeting. However, the county still does not have financial scenarios in place, he said.
“This gives good direction,” Van Lancker said. “I don’t want to beat the wet blanket here. This is great direction. Now we can run these financial scenarios...There’s some give and take when you go to the next gen. Because like Sheriff (Bill Greenwalt) said, obviously with the antennas and repeaters and such but we really don’t know yet how all that falls financially into place and what we have the money for. And Supervisor Srp’s correct, we didn’t build a $500,000 tower out of communications reserves that we were planning on so that’s possible there also to dip into possibly there.”
They will do everything they can to make it work financially, Van Lancker said. He would like communications to hold on to their reserve funds, he said.
Based on feedback received from county fire chiefs, Dau plans to proceed with getting radios issued for the fire departments, he said. They may hold off on one or two radios per rural fire department to see which direction the 911 commission wants to move toward, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.