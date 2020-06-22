CLINTON — First Wealth Financial Group has announced its expansion to Marshalltown.
Roger Kaput, a wealth adviser in Marshalltown for over 30 years, is partnering with First Wealth Financial Group.
“To have built relationships and served my clients for over 30 years, I wanted to leave them in trusted hands as I head towards retirement,” Kaput said. “I have met the people that can be trusted to go above and beyond.”
Bryce Williams will be joining Kaput to serve the Marshalltown community and surrounding areas. Williams graduated in 2014 from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Williams is married; he and his wife, Kaitlyn, live in the area.
First Wealth works with those preparing to retire, those have already retired, and those looking to get a second look at their investments.
“We have a powerful set of tools to evaluate where you stand financially when it comes to retirement, moving people from feeling vulnerable and insecure to being empowered; that’s what we do,” said Breton Williams, founder and CEO of First Wealth.
If your retirement could use a second opinion, call First Wealth at 242-1885 in Clinton or visit www.firstwealthfinancialgroup.com
