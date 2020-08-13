FULTON, Ill. — A statue in Fulton that was part of a 2003 exhibition there has been moved to a new location thanks to the help of a local company.
“Fisher Boy” was designed by the engineering department of the J.T. Cullen Company of Fulton, which specializes in custom metal fabrication. His base is made out of carbon steel plate and is 3/4 of an inch thick. The rolling backdrop, resembling a dike-like setting, is 5/16 of an inch thick and also is constructed out of carbon steel plate. The fiberglass wooden shoes weighed over 100 pounds. A problem occurred when the shoes filled with rain water, froze and resulted in damage to the shoes, so the fiberglass shoes were filled with cement; currently, each weigh about 700 pounds. Total weight is estimated at 4,500 pounds.
The public art structure was donated by the company to the city of Fulton in 2005 with the intent that he be placed in the Windmill Area. Public art structures are not permitted on the dike.
“Fisher Boy” was placed on the property known as "Windmill Cottage," owned and purchased by Charles T. Dykstra in 2000. He sold the property to Windmill Reality in 2014 and “Fisher Boy” remained there waving at visitors for 15 years. The new owner is Arlene Considine, who is building a museum on the site, which necessitated a relocation.
The city of Fulton voted to donate the public art structure to the Fulton Dutch Days Festival Committee at its July 13, 2020 meeting. The committee pledged to repair the weather-damaged shoes and see that “Fisher Boy” receives a new coat of paint.
Working collaboratively with the Fulton Historical Society, current owner of the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building, the Dutch Days Committee arranged for the move and is grateful to J. T. Cullen Company for orchestrating the change of address.
His raised, waving arm presented additional challenges in maneuvering around aerial wires on that block. Transfer of him from 201 10th Ave. across the street to 110 10th Ave. involved creating a detailed organizational plan and execution of the relocation. It was coordinated by Roger Johnson, vice president of marketing at J.T. Cullen Company. Many of the retired employees were present on moving day and recollected details of when “Fisher Boy” was constructed.
History of the Wooden Shoes on Display exhibit
Thirty-six wooden-shoe look-alikes (made of fiberglass) were displayed in Fulton from May 24 to Oct. 12, 2003. Six of them remain on display in the north entryway of the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building at 110 10th Avenue.
Many businesses, individuals and organizations here purchased the wooden shoe form at a cost of $400 for a Chamber member and $500 for a non-member. The shoes are 4 feet long. Artists and patrons responded with talent, energy and enjoyment in designing the shoes and sharing their creations with the public and visitors during the five-month display. Some were whimsical, patriotic, advertisements, historical, beautiful and all were clever and entertaining to view. Most people agreed “Fisher Boy,” designed by J. T. Cullen employees, was the most unique. One observer said, she was awestruck, when she first saw Fisher Boy and even more so, the longer she viewed him.
The public art exhibit, sponsored by the Fulton Chamber of Commerce, was spawned by the “Cows on Parade” project that attracted millions of tourists to Chicago in 1999.
The Fulton Dutch Days Festival Committee purchased one of the life-sized fiberglass cows in 1999 and hired an artist to paint her with a blue-delft design. She is affectionately called, “Blue-Moo.” She was on display for six months on Michigan Avenue, along with 300 other cows throughout the City of Chicago. She can now be viewed in the north entryway of the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building, along with six of the wooden shoes’from the local 2003 exhibition.
A Meet-and-Greet social event of “Fisher Boy” at his new location is planned for a future date when public gatherings are once again permitted. Owned by the Fulton Dutch Days Festival Committee, it is intended to give him a personal name at some point. Suggestions are encouraged and can be submitted to: Fulton Dutch Days Committee, Box 14, Fulton, IL 61252.
