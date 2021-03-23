DEWITT— Law enforcement won't know for a couple of weeks if human remains found near Kunau Implement Company in DeWitt will close any missing persons cases from Clinton or Scott counties.
Two fishermen discovered human remains about 6:30 p.m. Monday on 270th Avenue between 210th and 218th streets, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said during a press conference Tuesday.
Roads surrounding Kunau Implement Company, at 2114 270th Ave., north of DeWitt, were blocked Tuesday as law enforcement gathered evidence.
Based on ongoing investigations in Clinton and Scott County, Greenwalt contacted the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Davenport and Clinton police departments.
Officers worked through the night to secure and preserve the scene, Greenwalt said. It was being processed Tuesday by police and sheriff departments in Clinton and Scott counties with assistance from the DCI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's office, Greenwalt said.
Davenport police were contacted by Greenwalt "knowing that we've been conducting an investigation for some 10 months on a missing young lady. So we're certainly interested in this discovery," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said.
No one specifically named Breasia Terrell during the press conference, but questions alluded to the 10-year-old girl who disappeared July 9 and was the subject of a search in Clinton County near U.S. 30 and County Highway Z40.
Richard Rahn, special agent in charge with the DCI, said it will take a week or two to identify the remains.
"We are doing everything we can to collect the remains and take proper care of the remains," Rahn said. He expected collection of the remains to take hours. "We will be there until we get it property processed."
Rahn said he could not identify the sex, age or race of the remains at this time. He couldn't say what else had been collected at the scene.
"We just really started it, to be honest with you," Rahn said. "These things take time.... We were there all night preserving the scene."
Between 30 and 40 people had worked to secure and process the scene, Rahn said.
Rahn said families of missing persons will be notified as law enforcement deems necessary. "I'm not sure what families we'll be able to notify because there's multiple ... investigations going on," Rahn aid. "As we mentioned, we don't know exactly who we have there, and we're trying to make that identity as quickly as possible."
