CLINTON — Clinton County Conservation is hosting its first annual children’s fishing event June 5 at Lake Malone near DeWitt.

The event is for children with disabilities aged 5 to 18 years. Deadline for registration is May 28, and space is limited for the first year.

Contact Jill Schmidt at (563) 847-7202 or eifhnb@gmail.com to get a registration packet.

This is a first-come, first-served event. Cost is $15 per angler and $10 per guest.

Volunteers will be needed as fishing buddies for the participants. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Schmidt to sign up.

