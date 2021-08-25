DEWITT — An electrical panel at the DeWitt Fitness Center is no longer working out.
Its failure on July 20 has necessitated the city to overhaul the electrical service at the facility, which comes with a price tag of more than $45,000.
The panel is original to the building, which was built as a private-practice clinic called the Health and Rehab Training Center in the early 1980s. DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the city has owned the property since the 1990s.
City officials had the panel replacement on their radar — the replacement of one of the two panels was scheduled for this fiscal year. Officials were hoping to do the repairs in stages instead of all at once, but when the air conditioning to the building failed July 20, they knew it was time.
Jansen Electric examined the system and provided a diagnosis, but Lindner explained it rather succinctly at the last council meeting.
“It was just burnt up inside.”
Jansen Electric completed a fix that has allowed the fitness center to operate as usual, but Lindner said the city is walking a fine line. Scheduling a full renovation of the fitness center’s power supply now would ensure it gets on the list — a list that still puts the repairs several weeks away due to demand for both contractors and supplies.
“If you don’t do this, you are gambling all your stakes because it could go out any time, and then you’re 6 to 8 weeks out to getting the product (fixed),” Lindner said.
When the new panels are installed, they will be put in a different location within the building. The old, burnt-up panels were located in the boiler room, which also houses various pumps for the pool and spa.
“You have moisture and chlorine in that air, and that makes it different than just a regular room,” Lindner said. He theorized that the panel’s location may have accelerated its deterioration.
