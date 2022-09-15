CLINTON — The Clinton City Council approved several appointments to city boards and commissions Tuesday night. They are:
• Kathryn Wynn-Calvin has been appointed to a 4-year term on the Capital Improvement Planning Committee.
• Travis Morehead has been reappointed to a 2-year term on the Housing Authority .
• Katrina Larson has been appointed to a 2-year term on the Housing Authority.
• Lilly Wisely has been appointed to a 6-year term on the Neighborhood Improvement Committee.
• Jesse Lawson has been reappointed to a 4-year term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The appointments were made after a recommendation from the city's Advisory Appointments Committee and Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
