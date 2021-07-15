CLINTON – Gateway-area leaders representing the boards of five organizations have donated to a fund to memorialize a former Clinton mayor who was Iowa’s first Black female mayor.
The Clinton Regional Development Corp., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Gateway Area Foundation and the Clinton Business Park Corp. have each approved a memorial donation honoring the late LaMetta Wynn, who served three terms as mayor of Clinton.
Wynn, who was a long-time registered nurse, was first elected Clinton’s mayor in 1995. She died last month at the age of 87.
Each board committed $500, for a total of $2,500 to the memorial fund.
“Each of our boards work diligently to make Clinton a better place to live and to bring economic growth,” said Rich Phelan, executive director of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. “This was also the focus of Mayor Wynn. LaMetta was like a mom to many of us. But as mayor she got things done, including funding from the federal and state governments for many projects that benefited Clinton. This funding for the memorial was an easy decision for our boards to make.”
Wynn’s daughters have set up a memorial account at Clinton National Bank to fund scholarships for local nursing students.
Additional donations can be made through Clinton National Bank.
