CLINTON — Clinton County residents will vote at five polling locations during Tuesday’s primary election.
Republican voters will choose Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rick Phillips or Bobby Schilling to run against Rita Hart for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
The primary election will determine whether Danny Thomas, Bill Greenwalt or Allan Soenksen will run against Democrat Steve Diesch for Clinton County sheriff in November.
On the Democratic primary ballot, Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie J. Mauro are vying for the nomination for U.S. Senator from Iowa. Joni Ernst is running uncontested on the Republican side.
Cal Woods will appear on the Democratic ballot, but he has dropped out of the race.
The Republican ballot names Norlin Mommsen as candidate for State Representative for District 97, Joma Short for District 98, Tom Determann for county Supervisor and no candidate for county auditor
On the Democratic ballot, votes may be cast for Ryan Zeskey for State Representative District 97, Mary Wolfe for District 98, Mike Brown for county Supervisor and incumbent Eric Van Lancker for county auditor.
Voters in the City of Delmar, Liberty Township, City of Toronto, Olive Township, Grant Township, the City of Calamus, Sharon Township, the City of Lost Nation, Spring Rock Township, the City of Wheatland, Bloomfield Township and Brookfield Township will vote at the Calamus-Wheatland High School Activity Center, 110 E. Park Road, Wheatland.
Voters in Waterford Township, City of Charlotte, Welton Township, Washington Township, City of Welton, Orange Township, City of Grand Mound, City of DeWitt 1st and 2nd Wards, and DeWitt Township will vote at the Central DeWitt High School, 519 E 11th St., DeWitt.
Voters in Center Township, Eden Township, Camanche Township, City of Camanche 1st and 2nd Precincts and the City of Low Moor will vote at Camanche High School, 937 Ninth Ave, Camanche.
Voters in City of Clinton 1st and 2nd Wards will vote at Jefferson Elementary School, 720 Fourth Ave. South, Clinton.
Voters in City of Clinton 3rd and 4th Wards, Deep Creek Township, City of Goose Lake, Elk River Township, Hampshire Township and the City of Andover will vote at Eagle Heights Elementary School, 1350 Main Ave., Clinton.
For more information about the 2020 Primary Election follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.clintoncountyelections.com.
