DEWITT — The Miss Clinton County Scholarship Pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Central DeWitt High School Performing Arts Center.
Emcee will be Marla Schultz. Co-emcees are Miss Clinton County 2019 and 2020 Alysa Goethe, who finished in the Top 10 at the Miss Iowa pageant in June; Miss River City 2019 and 2020 Marisa Maniglia, who also finished in the Top 10 at the Miss Iowa pageant; and Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen 2019 and 2020 Raina Starkey.
Tickets are $10 when purchased in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Five candidates are vying for the title of Miss Clinton County, while four young women are competing for Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen.
Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen contestants
• Olivia Harrington is the 14-year-old daughter of Michael and Patricia Harrington. She will be in ninth grade this fall at Southeast Warren High School in Liberty Center and wants to be a graphic designer for a nonprofit organization. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “RAISE Your Voice for Autism-Respect, Accept, Include, Support, Educate” and her talent is a two-baton show twirl to “No Excuses”.
• Alyssa Anderson is the 15-year-old daughter of Greg and Kristie Anderson. She will be a sophomore at Clinton High School, Clinton, this fall and plans to work with children and teenagers with special needs. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Inclusivity for Special Needs” and her talent is a modern dance.
• Noelle Steines is the 14-year-old daughter of Tait and Jessica Steines. She will be in ninth grade at Calamus-Wheatland High School, Wheatland, in the fall and wants to be news presenter when she graduates. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Keep lowa Beautiful – One Piece of Trash at a Time” and her talent is a baton performance to “What Makes You Beautiful”.
• Juliana Clark is the 15-year-old daughter of William and Kimberly Clark. She will be in 10th grade this fall at Clinton High School, Clinton, and plans to be a physician’s assistant when she graduates. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Pack the Pantry: Fighting Food Insecurity in Clinton County” and her talent is a musical theater vocal to “Live Out Loud” from “A Little Princess”.
Miss Clinton County candidates
• Amanda Myers is the 24-year-old daughter of John and Jessica Emswiler and Ken and Kathy Myers of Humboldt. She is a 2016 graduate of lowa Central Community College with an associate’s degree in nursing with an emphasis on trauma and emergency. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “The War at Home Raising Awareness for Homeless Veterans, PTSD and the 22 A Day statistic” and her talent is a pop vocal, “Reflection”.
• Mariah Martinez is the 20-year-old daughter of Tonya Martinez and Mike Martinez of Davenport. She is a student at Western Illinois University and plans to be an elementary teacher. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Leading Women through L.O.V.E” and her talent is a flute performance combining songs from Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Mozart.
• Kira Shaff is the 18-year-old daughter of Peter and Kristal Shaff of Camanche. She will be a freshman at the University of Northern lowa in the fall and wants to be a screenplay writer. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Put the Care in Foster Care” and her talent is a vocal solo.
• Baily Klinkhammer is the 17-year-old daughter of Steven and Kristi Klinkhammer of Clinton. She will be a freshman at the University of Northern lowa this fall, majoring in accounting. She wants to be a lawyer after graduating. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Safety Around Water” and her talent is a monologue.
• Brittany Costello is the 19-year-old daughter of Brian and Shanistie Costello of Clinton. She will be a junior at the University of Northern Iowa this fall and is majoring environmental science. She wants to be a marine biologist. Her Social Impact Initiative Statement is “Project Aware: Waste Not, Want Not” and her talent is Mozart’s Piano Sonata No 10 in C Major on the piano.
Scholarships to be awarded to Miss Clinton County are Clinton Community College two-year full tuition; a Miss Clinton County Board scholarship of $500; a Jaycees Foundation scholarship of $500, plus numerous gifts from local businesses.
Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen will be awarded a Miss Clinton County Board scholarship of $200 plus numerous gifts from local businesses.
Miss Clinton County First Runner Up will receive a $250 scholarship from the Miss Clinton County Board. Other contestants will receive a $100 scholarship from the Miss Clinton County Board.
Special scholarship awards will include the Necker’s Diamond Talent Award of $250 (highest score in talent for Miss); the Coupe De Ville Teen Talent Award of $200 (highest score in talent for Teens); Interview winner, $200 from Kiwanis of Clinton (highest score in interview for Miss); and Fundraiser, $200 from Clinton Printing (greatest amount in fundraising from Teen or Miss).
Non finalist Talent Miss will receive $100 from Former Miss Clinton County and Miss Iowa 2015 Taylor Wiebers (highest score for a non-finalist in talent).
Miss Clinton County board members include Jeanne Williams, Brian Dixon, Barb Foster, Mary Jo Dopson, Betty Burken, Cathy Bergmann, Michelle Eversoll, and Jim Clark.
