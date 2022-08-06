CLINTON — The Miss Clinton County Scholarship Program’s pageant takes place tonight, with 10 contestants taking the stage.
The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Central Performing Arts Center in DeWitt. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance.
Use this link bit.ly/MCCPreSale22 to purchase tickets.
Connor Kenney and former Miss Iowa Taylor Wiebers will emcee the event. Performances will be given by current titleholders Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen Noelle Steines and Miss Clinton County Brittany Costello. Wiebers also will perform.
The Miss Clinton County contestants are:
• Riley Kniffen, of Clinton; talent: vocal performance, “Can’t Help Falling In Love”; social impact initiative: Acceptance and Self Love in Clinton County.
• Carissa Johnson, Muscatine; talent: tap dance: “Long As I’m Here With You”; social impact initiative: Helping Win The Gold With Special Olympics.
• Mariah Martinez, from the Quad-Cities; talent: original monologue; social impact initiative: Empowering Women Through L.O.V.E
• Autumn Fjield, of Burlington; talent: violin performance, “Orange Blossom Special”; social impact initiative: Arts in Action: Promoting Fine Arts Education.
• Elizabeth Maine, of Wapello; talent: musical theater dance performance, “They Just Keep Moving the Line”; social impact initiative: Key To Life: It’s In Your Blood.
Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen contestants are:
• Olivia Harrington, of Milo; talent: vocal performance, “Burn” social impact initiative: RAISE Autism Awareness – Respect, Accept, Include, Support, Educate.
• Julianna Clark, Clinton; talent: musical theater vocal, “On My Way”; social impact initiative: Pack the Pantry: Fighting Food Insecurity.
• Stella DeLong, of Muscatine; talent: tap dance performance, “Shake Señora”; social impact initiative: The Pineapple Project: Stand Tall & Be Sweet.
• Ellery George, of Clinton; talent: modern dance, “Never Enough”; social impact initiative: Urban Farming – Grow, Preserve, Save.
• Alyssa Anderson, of Clinton; talent: monologue from Designing Women; social impact initiative: Mental Health Education.
This is the organization’s 61st program.
Miss Clinton County is the longest running local program in the state of Iowa.
