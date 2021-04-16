DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half staff Friday, April 16, from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.
Smith was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Grundy Center on April 9. Smith’s funeral is Friday, April 16, in Independence.
“Flags will fly at half staff this Friday to honor and remember the heroic life of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith,” said Reynolds. “The thoughts and prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him, including his brothers and sisters of the Iowa State Patrol. Sgt. Smith leaves behind a distinguished legacy service to our state and his selfless sacrifice in defense of the innocent will never be forgotten.”
Flags will be at half staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half staff for the same length of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.