DEWITT - The Spring Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will be Sunday, April 24, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt.
This show was held for the past 37 years at the Maquoketa fairgrounds but has been moved permanently to the DeWitt fairgrounds.
This is one of Iowa's largest flea markets, with expectations of 150 exhibitors (indoor and outdoor) selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. If you are a collector, antique dealer, or simply a nostalgia seeker or bargain hunter, then this is one show not to be missed, organizers say.
Food trucks, including Chuckie's Tenderloins, will be on site. Lucas Sanor, an award-winning professional saxophone player from Illinois, will provide musical entertainment throughout the day.
Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Parking is also free. For buyers wanting to get an early start, early-bird shoppers are welcome between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person.
The Clinton County Fairgrounds is located at 328 E. Eighth St., on the far east side of DeWitt. For more information on the show, call Callahan Enterprises, LLC at (319) 462-0135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.