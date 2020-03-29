CLINTON — Moderate flooding continues along the Wapsipinicon River, and flood warnings are in effect until Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said Sunday that the Wapsipinicon near DeWitt was at 11.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
The NWS expects the river to rise to 12.1 feet Monday morning and fall back below flood stage Tuesday morning.
At 12.0 feet, overbank flooding occurs, and water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus and businesses along the river near Calamus, the NWS said.
A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Camanche until further notice. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet and rising toward flood stage, which is 17.0 feet, the NWS said.
Only minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 17.6 feet. At 17.0 feet, water will affect low-lying residences at Albany, Illinois.
A Flood Watch continues for the Mississippi River at Fulton LD13 until further notice, though the NWS has limited confidence that the river will reach flood stage.
At 10 a.m. Sunday the stage of the Mississippi at Fulton was 14.9 feet, the NWS said.
The river was expected to rise above flood stage, 16.0 feet, Sunday morning. Minor flooding is possible. The forecast is based on routed flow from upstream and forecast rainfall, said the NWS.
Rainfall totals for Clinton for the month of March increased to 3.31 inches, about an inch above the normal of 2.24 inches for March, said James Blaess, weather observer, but most of the shower and thunderstorms predicted for the Clinton area this weekend passed by on the north or the east, he said.
"The main part of the rain was done before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday," said Blaess. He recorded .88 inches of rain overnight Friday into Saturday. Pea-sized hail fell for about three minutes around 4 p.m. Saturday, Blaess said, but the county didn't see the tornado-producing storms that had been forecast.
