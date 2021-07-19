MORRISON, Ill. — Dr. Abdul Foad, orthopaedic surgeon at Morrison Community Hospital, has been selected for the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons.
This elite society, which currently has 1,100 members, is composed of the top national and international orthopaedic surgeons who specialize in surgeries of the shoulder and elbow. Membership is by invitation only.
Criteria for membership include being considered as a regional expert in the field of shoulder surgery and continuation of peer-reviewed publications and book chapters on shoulder/elbow topics based on work in current clinical practice location.
Foad is a Board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Fellowship-trained in sports medicine and arthroscopy. He earned his medical degree from Penn State University and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He also completed his fellowship in sports medicine and arthroscopy from one of the premier sports medicine fellowship programs in the world at Ulleval Hospital and the International Olympic Trauma and Research Center in Oslo, Norway, where he had the opportunity to work on Olympic and professional athletes.
He continues to teach residents, medical students and physician-assistant students in a private practice setting. He sits on the Iowa Orthopaedic Research Foundation Board at the University of Iowa, where he mentors residents and medical students in the state of Iowa who are interested in clinical research in orthopaedic sports medicine. He was also president of the Iowa Orthopaedic Society in 2015. He is an active member in good standing and Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.
Foad practices at Morrison Community Hospital in Morrison and at the Terrace Ridge Medical in Davenport. His policy is to see injured patients in a very timely fashion, usually the next day if possible. Office appointments can be made by calling (815) 772-5505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.