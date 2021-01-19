The Clinton Islamic Center, led by Dr. Anis Ansari of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, hosted a food distribution event Jan. 9, when bags of food were given to Clinton residents. Because of the pandemic, patrons stayed in their vehicles while volunteers loaded food into their trunks. The food distribution took place in MercyOne North Health Plaza’s parking lot. Some of the items included in the reusable bags were fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, breads, and milk. Volunteers from the Clinton Islamic Center were able to load 135 bags of groceries into vehicles while being conscious of the ongoing pandemic. Seventeen volunteers participated in the event. The Clinton Islamic Center hopes to do another drive in the future, organizers said.
Food distribution event is a success
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Additional charges filed in Charlotte shooting
- Deputy shot responding to call
- MexiBro goes south of the border, with a twist
- Former CHS swimmer requests coach's name on new pool
- Clinton LumberKings join Prospect League
- Elvira residents to be sent cease--and-desist orders
- POLICE: Maquoketa man attempts to elude officers, rolls truck
- Clearing streets could be more efficient, public works director says
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- PLAY BALL: LumberKings join Prospect League, keeping baseball in Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.