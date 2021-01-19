Islamic Center food drive

Volunteers prepare to load bags of food into cars Jan. 9 at the Clinton Islamic Center’s food distribution event in MercyOne North Health Plaza’s parking lot.

The Clinton Islamic Center, led by Dr. Anis Ansari of MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, hosted a food distribution event Jan. 9, when bags of food were given to Clinton residents. Because of the pandemic, patrons stayed in their vehicles while volunteers loaded food into their trunks. The food distribution took place in MercyOne North Health Plaza’s parking lot. Some of the items included in the reusable bags were fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, breads, and milk. Volunteers from the Clinton Islamic Center were able to load 135 bags of groceries into vehicles while being conscious of the ongoing pandemic. Seventeen volunteers participated in the event. The Clinton Islamic Center hopes to do another drive in the future, organizers said.

