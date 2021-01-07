CLINTON — The Clinton Islamic Center will conduct a free grocery food item distribution via drive-thru on Jan. 9 between 2 and 3:30 p.m.
After consulting with the Clinton Police Department and reviewing the traffic flow, it has been decided that the Clinton Islamic Center location is not suitable.
Distribution instead will be at the MercyOne North Health Plaza, 915 13th Ave. North, Clinton. People should use the 13th Avenue North entrance beside Kelly Medical as the entrance point, not Springdale Drive. The Kelly Medical parking lot can be used for waiting only so that any traffic jam can be avoided. People falling in line will be served first. The other 13th Avenue entrance on the east side will be used strictly as an exit only or by volunteers.
The Clinton Police Department will moderate traffic. The food will be distributed only until supplies last. Any person wishing to contribute any dry food items can bring them to the site at noon, where they will be bagged. Volunteers will arrive at the site at noon.
