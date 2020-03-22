CLINTON — Food left unattended on a hot stove destroyed a home by fire Friday evening in Clinton.
The Clinton Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2309 N. Ninth St. at 6:14 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the 1 1/2-story wood frame home, CFD reported Saturday.
Everyone in the house at the time of the fire was able to escape, CFD said.
Second and third alarms were called for support. CFD was on scene for about 5 1/2 hours. The residence was destroyed but was fully insured, CFD said.
Clinton Fire responded to the call with one engine, two ladder trucks, two paramedic ambulances and a command vehicle, the Department said. Fulton Fire Department sent a relief team.
Eleven on-duty firefighters and 15 off-duty firefighters responded. The fire chief, fire marshal and safety officer were also on scene, CFD said.
