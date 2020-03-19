CLINTON — When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds restricted the number of people who could gather to 10 or fewer, food pantries raced to find a way to comply with the mandate and still meet the needs of their communities.
And with shelves at grocery stores emptying at record rates, residents are turning to food pantries in search of hard-to-find items such as bread and milk.
The food pantry operated by Victory Center Ministries in Clinton used to serve 120 at a time, Executive Director Ray Gimenez said Wednesday. Volunteers at the pantry were elderly, the group with the highest CORVID-19 fatality rate.
"We're telling them to stay home," said Gimenez.
The food pantry is now closed, but Victory Center is delivering food boxes to clients who formerly picked up food at the Center. "Unfortunately, it's not going to be everybody," Gimenez said, but the Center tries to help those who are most in need.
Many agencies and churches are offering the same services, Gimenez said. Delivery prevents crowds from gathering and spreading the coronavirus.
Add coronavirus fear to the time of year, and the Victory Center sees a perfect storm. Fearful customers clear the shelves and freezers in grocery stores, leaving nothing for food pantries.
"We're not getting supplies we used to from the grocery stores," said Donor Developer Lyle Wilkins.
"We're not receiving the meat products like we normally do," Gimenez said.
The Center needs monetary donations to pay bills and to buy food, not for the food pantry alone but for the hot meals served twice a day at the Center.
"We have to answer the call," said Gimenez. "That's why we're here. ... We definitely want to be the main hub for people in need."
At Gateway Area Community Center, volunteers unloaded food that Joseph Graboski of Church of the Open Door brought to GACC in a van. The Community Center is closed following the governor's 10-person restriction.
"Due to the state mandate, the only thing that I have ... is the food pantry," said GACC founder and director Jorge Landa Rodriguez.
After delivering food from other pantries to GACC, Graboski loaded up milk from GACC to share with other pantries.
"Most pantries are pretty strict about hours and days," Landa Rodriguez said. They can't plan for natural disasters or emergencies. "That's why its so important to work together. If there are places mandated to close down, they will ... redistribute.
"We still have bread. We still have eggs and stuff like that," Landa Rodriguez said. "They just dropped me off a ton of milk." An anonymous donor from Wisconsin drove milk to Clinton in his refrigerated truck after hearing of a shortage here, Landa Rodriguez said.
GACC keeps its staff to less than 10 at a time and hands food boxes to clients outside. "We can only hand out food," said Landa Rodriguez. "We cannot let people in."
The City made its own recommendations, but GACC is following the recommendations of the state, Landa Rodriguez said.
People should call ahead and tell staffers how many people are in the household so volunteers can pack the right poundage of food. "It's a little bit different than what they're used to," said Landa Rodriguez.
GACC used a van on loan from Stout's Irish Pub for pick up and delivery of food items as well. The owner of Stout's is the son of Linda and Tom Kramer who are on the GACC board.
"It's been very busy," said Linda Kramer as she prepared food boxes Wednesday.
GACC normally hosts a community dinner Tuesday evenings, said Landa Rodriguez, but the State would not allow a dine-in dinner this week. "They’re letting us do curbside."
Instead of residents gathering in the gym, volunteers fixed grilled cheese sandwiches and chicken noodle soup to go. The Center usually sees between 50 and 80 for the meals and served 40-50 at the curb this week, the GACC director said.
"The volunteers were hard at work for that," said Landa Rodriguez. "Stout's provided the to-go soup containers and canisters to send the food out."
GACC volunteers also delivered to ASAC Hightower Place Wednesday to make sure people who are self-quarantined have food, Landa Rodriguez said.
Children who are usually at school are at home now. Without breakfast and lunch provided by the school, many residents need meals. "If they call us and let us know how many are in the household, we’ll fix them up a to-go," Landa Rodriguez said.
The boxes packed by GACC contain items such as bread, eggs, milk, fruit, vegetables, cereal, protein bars and peanuts, depending on what is available to GACC at the time.
"No one package is going to be exactly the same," Landa Rodriguez said.
"People are starting to freak out a little bit," said Landa Rodriguez. He reminds people that this is a marathon, not a sprint. We'll wait it out, and we'll be OK, he said.
To donate to or request help from Victory Center Ministries, residents can call 563-243-9016 or stop by Victory Center at 505 Ninth Ave. South.
For donations or pick-up at Gateway Area Community Center, residents should call 563-559-2004. GACC is located at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd.
Church of the Open Door food pantry, 816 13th Ave. N., is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Because of the 10-person restriction, people cannot come in the building but can tell workers what they need.
