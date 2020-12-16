CLINTON — Local food pantries in Clinton are seeing an increased need in the community, a need they believe is caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.
Information, Referral Assistance Services Executive Director and Benevolent Society Director Regan Michaelsen noted those agencies have seen a greater need for donations than in years past. She attributed part of the increased need to the pandemic. She said more donations are needed to keep up with increased demand, she said.
“I don’t think we’ve seen a direct impact as far as that goes,” Michaelsen said. “We’re about where we should be. But with the need being larger than usual we need more contributions to match it.”
Gateway Area Community Center Director Jorge Landa Rodriguez said the center has seen an increased need in the community. In the past, major items that were needed included peanut butter, jelly and milk. Now, there is a need for produce and vegetables that can be used as part of a meal, with more families looking to cook, he said. They also try to provide nutrition and proteins to the community, he added.
Landa Rodriguez said they distribute food boxes the first and third Tuesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m. If individuals are not available during these times, they will work with individuals or families to schedule another time or even on an emergency basis, he added.
Both of those food pantries and other pantries in the area utilize the River Bend Food Bank, located in the Quad-Cities. The River Bend Food Bank is a 60,000-square-foot warehouse that collects food that would otherwise go to waste, River Bend Food Bank President and CEO Mike Miller said. The food is stored in the facility and distributed to 300 food pantries across 23 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. River Bend Food Bank distributed 20 million meals in the past year, Miller said.
Miller echoed the local food banks, stating the need is up for the communities they serve.
“The need is up 50% because of COVID,” Miller said. “Only because of support from the community, we have been able to distribute about 30% more food. But we still have far to go to meet the entire need.“
Miller said one in seven people and one in four children in the community do not have enough food to eat. He added one-third of the food produced is thrown away in the United States. The food thrown away would be enough food to feed everyone, he said.
“River Bend Food Bank rescues that nutritious food before it is discarded and gets it to people who desperately need it while it is still perfectly good to eat,” Miller said. “The only thing it would take to end hunger in our community is for everyone to commit to never throwing away food that could still be eaten by people in need.”
Landa Rodriguez and Michaelsen both said monetary donations go the furthest in helping the community. Landa Rodriguez said people can go to the Gateway Area Community Center website at gacc.org to donate online using PayPal. They can also call the Gateway Area Community Center at (563) 559-2004.
Community members who want to donate specific items to the Benevolent Society are encouraged to call to see if the items are needed and to schedule a drop-off time. They are currently closed to the public. The Benevolent Society can be reached at 243-4148. Anyone wishing to reach Information Referral can call 243-5818.
