CLINTON — Coming from hither and yon, Sebastian and Ricci were among a group of patients waiting to see their doctor Tuesday.
What brought them to the clinic that day? Just the usual: a wellness check; nail, wing and beak trimming; and other bird-related services at the hands of traveling avian veterinarian Scott E. McDonald.
McDonald unpacked his mobile office Tuesday at Midwest Pets For Life, an animal rescue service at 129 Fourth Ave. South that hosts an aviary clinic to which birds and their owners flock from miles around.
From 3 to 9 p.m. McDonald gave wellness checks, on a first-come, first-served basis, to exotic birds that included blue and gold macaws, an African gray parrot, and a black-headed caique. Many had come from far-away places, such as the Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids, Polo and Peoria, Illinois.
“People come from all over because Scott’s so well-known,” Midwest Pets For Life owner Sandi Bartels says. “Everybody here literally worships the ground this guy walks on.”
As veterinarians of aviary expertise are often difficult to locate, Bartels had found McDonald in Chicago when her own bird was having a health emergency. She was so happy with his care of the bird that “I was hooked,” she says.
She began going to see him whenever he’d travel to Davenport until one day she’d noticed it had been about six months since he’d been in the area and she hadn’t heard when his next local clinic would be. After a phone call to him, she learned that he’d had a date set for the clinic, but the building in which he used to hold it in Davenport had been sold. Bartels offered a solution.
Since then, for the past few years, McDonald has been visiting Midwest Pets For Life about every six months to offer examinations for $30 or less, depending on the bird’s species, which includes trimming nails, wings, and beaks and other basic services.
Now 44 years into his career, McDonald says he travels about 80% of the time.
Originally from Indianapolis, McDonald graduated from Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1975, then was accepted as a resident in zoological medicine at UC Davis in California from 1978 to 1980.
“I used to work at Brookfield Zoo,” McDonald says, “so I trained to be a zoo veterinarian, and when I left the zoo for various reasons, I went into exotic pet practice.”
With Drs. Richard Nye and Susan Brown, McDonald started the Midwest Bird Exotic Animal Hospital in Westchester, Illinois, in 1986. This was the first practice in the Midwest at the time to be focused exclusively on exotic animals.
In 2002, McDonald decided to pursue a mobile practice for pet birds, naming it the Avian Veterinary Mobile Office. His services include grooming procedures and physical examinations, microchip implantations, surgical sexing of breeder birds to determine their sex and assess their health, aviary consultation, and the diagnosis and treatment of uncomplicated outpatient medical and surgical conditions.
From Clinton, McDonald was headed to Burlington on Tuesday, then to Missouri, with not a great amount of equipment in tow.
“It all fits in a Honda,” he says.
For a calendar showing where and when McDonald will be traveling to, or for more information on the Avian Veterinary Mobile Office, visit www.scottemcdonald.com.
Midwest Pets For Life will host a Trivia Night at the Poor House Tap at 1118 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche on May 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Teams of six people, at $10 registration per person, can register by calling Chandra at (563) 321-8867 or Shal at (563) 357-0096.
