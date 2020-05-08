CLINTON — Meteorologists are predicting overnight lows to fall below 32 degrees over the weekend.
No, that is not a typo.
Temperatures across the Gateway area are predicted to dip well into the mid to upper 20s tonight. As of Thursday, there was a freeze watch covering the entire Eastern Iowa region.
Tim Gross, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in the Quad-Cities, said there is a cold Canadian high-pressure system sitting over northern Minnesota. Through the day, the system will continue moving south into the Gateway area and will bring cold air with it. Gross said the region could experience record low temperatures for this time of the year.
“The current forecast has a low for Saturday morning of 29 degrees,” Gross said. “That would actually tie the record for Clinton, Iowa, on May 9, which was set back in 1966. So we’re going to be near record cold for Saturday morning.”
With cold air rushing in, National Weather Service was prompted to issue a freeze watch. Gross explained this means they are expecting frost and freeze conditions that could kill sensitive vegetation if plants are not protected or brought indoors.
Because some people have already planted their flowers this spring, they might have to scramble to find a way to save them from the pending cold air mass.
John Hanson, assistant manager at the Home Depot in Clinton, said the best way to keep plants alive is by acting fast.
“When in doubt, bring them in,” Hanson said. “You can cover them, but the tricky part is getting that out early and getting it done. Really, if they are portable enough to bring into the garage, the foyer, or into your home, then that’s going to be the safest place for them.”
Hanson said to pay attention to the annuals. He mentioned if they get damaged by the cold air they will not grow back.
Over at Paradise Gardens in Fulton, Illinois, one of their representatives agreed with Hanson. He mentioned that perennials and shrubs should be fine during this quick cold snap, but reinforced the point of bringing any annuals inside if possible.
Forecasters say this cold pattern will continue through the next several days, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
But it could always be worse: Meteorologists on the Eastern Seaboard are predicting a potential snowstorm in parts of New England.
It is worth mentioning no wintry precipitation is expected in our area. But, a warming pattern is on the horizon by this time next week.
