MAQUOKETA — On Sunday, First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa will celebrate retiring pastor Judy Heinrich. Heinrich will retire as Word and Sacrament Minister in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Dec. 31, the church said.
Bishop Amy Current of the ELCA Southeastern Iowa Synod will preach during the 9 a.m. worship service on KMAQ radio and Facebook Live Sunday and will lead the Sending rite at the end of the service.
The public is invited to participate in the worship service and the 10 a.m. program on KMAQ and Facebook Live on the congregation’s Facebook group page, as well as the retirement and appreciation car parade,beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking lot.
“Although we are saddened that this transition has arrived and she will be leaving now, we are excited for Pastor Heinrich as she moves into the next chapters of life in retirement,” said the Rev. Neil Harrison, senior pastor, in a press release.
“Pastor Heinrich has served this congregation very faithfully and exceptionally during her 14-year tenure as pastor and church musician," Harrison said.
Heinrich served as the pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Andover from 1997 until she accepted a position as a Minister of Word and Sacrament and Church Musician in 2006 at First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa.
Prior to her vocation in ELCA rostered ministry, Heinrich was a music educator, teaching and directing choirs in high schools, junior high and elementary schools and colleges, Harrison said.
She also served as a church musician for many years, the press release said.
Heinrich is a daughter of the Maquoketa congregation that she has served as pastor for 14 years, Harrison said. She was ordained to Word and Sacrament ministry Oct. 11, 1997, the second daughter of First Lutheran to be so ordained, at St. John Lutheran Church, Preston.
Pastor Heinrich earned a bachelor's degree in comprehensive music education with an emphasis in piano and voice at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. She has a master's degree in music education with an emphasis in choral conducting, from the Conservatory of Music, University of Missouri in Kansas, City.
Heinrich completed her theological formation journey with a Master of Divinity Degree at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, the press release said.
Heinrich was baptized March 8, 1953 and confirmed March 19, 1967 at First Lutheran Church. She is the daughter of the late Marcel and Marie Goettler Heinrich who were very active members of First Lutheran Church for decades.
Her son, Joseph, lives in Des Moines, and her daughter, Kat and her husband, B.J., and grandson, Jace, reside in East Moline, Illinois. Heinrich's brothers, Paul and Joe, and their spouses, Chris and Shelley, are life-long residents of Jackson County.
First Lutheran Church, at 210 E. Platt St. in Maquoketa, has been in Christian ministry as a congregation in Maquoketa for 95 years, the church said.
