CLINTON — A former Clinton County Conservation employee has been honored for his environmental work.
Mark Roberts, 56, of Durant, is the recipient of an Oberholtzer Award for his accomplishments during a 30-year career with Clinton County Conservation, from which he recently retired.
“It was a really proud moment for us. It’s just so many years and he put so much of his effort into it,” Roberts’ wife, Karma Roberts, says. “Years and years of putting in overtime and being diligent and if something needed to happen, if there was like a flood at Rock Creek, he was there helping, you know? He was all about it.”
Karma Roberts, along with their friend Melisa Jacobsen, were there to accept the award for present-day conservation leadership on Mark’s behalf from the Nahant Marsh Education Center during their fourth annual Oberholtzer Awards fundraiser held at The Bend Event Center in East Moline on Feb. 25.
Nahant Marsh’s Oberholtzer Awards were named after Erner Oberholtzer, a Davenport native, explorer, author, and champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota, to recognize local individual efforts to protect the natural world, promote awareness, and inspire others to action.
At the time of the ceremony, Roberts was in Florida on a yearly trip he takes to visit family.
“You know, you spend your life doing something, and it was a vocation that meant a lot to me. I felt like I was doing good in the world, good in the community, good for nature,” Roberts says, “and to be recognized for that, and then not be able to go to the ceremony, that kind of upset me, not being able to go, because it really meant a lot to me to be recognized not only by the committee but also my coworker. Jessica Steines nominated me for the award, so to have that come from someone that I worked with for 17 years, that meant a lot as well.”
Karma Roberts and Jacobsen were introduced at the event by Nahant Marsh Education Center Director Brian Ritter.
“Somebody once told me that a good naturalist is able to think quickly on their feet, is adaptable and creative, never uses a script,” he said, “not only knows a lot about the natural work but is completely comfortable in it and willing to do anything to save it, and most importantly loves to have fun, and that completely describes Mark Roberts to a ‘T.’”
Roberts grew up in Oelwein, and at 13 years old was given the chance to spend the summer at a fishing camp in Canada, a trip that significantly deepened his love of nature.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in natural history interpretation from the University of Northern Iowa. In 1992, he was hired by Clinton County Conservation. At that time, he says, there was only one naturalist. Today, following a period of growth over the years, there’s four.
“[It] grew to one of the very best programs in the state,” Roberts says.
Over the next three decades, Ritter said, Roberts would ultimately impact hundreds of thousands of people and work to protect thousands of acres.
During the 1990s, after the trumpeter swan population had been wiped out, Roberts worked with the Iowa DNR to reintroduce them to Clinton County. The population continues to recover.
Together with Bob Bryant, who was then director of the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Roberts created a week-long workshop for educators of kindergarten through 12th grade students where they could gain knowledge of nature to take back and share with their students.
In 2002, Roberts thought of the idea for the Blue Heron Cruise Boat. He worked to gain the support of his board, seven wildlife-related non profits and the Clinton County Development Association to bring the idea to fruition. It has now helped an estimated 92,000 people to better connect with the river.
Roberts additionally came up with the idea to purchase two 29-foot Kevlar canoes to be used as tools for team building, renovated the Eden Valley Refuge Center, created displays for the Rock Creek Marina Interpretive Center, introduced disc golf courses, and installed 20 different prairie plots around the county for kids to learn about them. He also developed the Building Better Birders workshop to be offered in counties throughout the state.
Other winners of Oberholtzer awards at the 2023 event included Elton Fawks, known for his studies of bald eagles that first documented plummeting populations that were then traced to the DDT pesticide that was eventually banned.
Also awarded was Nicolina Pappas of Rock Island, Illinois. At the age of 8, she was disturbed by a video of a turtle with a plastic straw stuck in its nose. Now 11 years old and the creator of Nicolina’s Turtle Company selling metal straws with colorful sewn pouches, she’s raised over $6,000 that she donated to Quad-City conservation efforts.
Though Roberts’ retired from Clinton County Conservation in January, he says it hasn’t really sunk in yet.
“I mean, this retirement is just kind of in air quotes,” he says. “I’m retiring from my career job, I guess, but I’m not retiring from the vocation.”
Roberts confirmed Monday that he will continue at least part time with the Cedar County Conservation Department and will work in that department’s parks this summer.
