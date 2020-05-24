CLINTON — Samantha Dodd, formerly of Clinton, was recently awarded the Distinguished Graduate Student in the Health Administration program at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
This award is based on her academic achievement as Dodd nears completion of her Masters of Health Administration in August of 2020.
Dodd, the daughter of Margaret Kuhl and Troy Dodd of Clinton, is a 2010 graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic School and a 2014 graduate of Marquette University with a degree in biomedical sciences.
Dodd is currently the Post Anesthesia Care Unit Coordinator at Dunes Surgical Hospital in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. She resides in Moville.
