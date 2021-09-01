DEWITT – A former DeWitt police officer is appealing his termination and said he hopes to make public what he alleges are officer safety issues within the department.
Jacob Costas was fired from the department in April after department management — Chief Dave Porter, Cpt. Matthew Whalen, and Sgt. Shawn Zeimet — said Costas racked up multiple driving infractions. Costas also was terminated due to two instances of what Porter calls insubordination.
For two full days last week, a public hearing was held in the DeWitt Community Center for Costas’ appeal. Presiding over the hearing was the DeWitt Civil Service Commission, a three-member public board charged with, among other tasks, hiring DeWitt police officers.
The hearing included witness and expert testimony about Costas’ conduct from a bevy of people, including Porter, Whalen, Zeimet, former DeWitt Police Sgt. Greg Waugh and Jon Thomas, an instructor at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
Costas said in a phone interview with The Observer that he was given the chance to resign before his termination but wanted to appeal to “bring to light some issues that are going on in the police department, some safety issues.”
Costas said he has a “sincere concern for the officers who are currently employed there, and I was hoping that it would result in that information coming out and force the admins to make changes.”
At the hearing, DeWitt police officials laid a case that Costas’ behavior displayed a disregard for authority and a penchant for not following directions. The city, represented by Holly Corkery of Lynch Dallas, PC, of Cedar Rapids, said Costas’ offenses — including two instances of self-deployment that took him outside the city limits — broke protocol because he did not properly ask for permission to leave DeWitt.
In one January 2021 instance, Costas left the city of DeWitt for Clinton to investigate a theft. While the alleged theft happened at the DeWitt Theisen’s store, evidence had been found in Clinton. Costas left to view the evidence, and both Porter and Zeimet said Costas’ absence from the city left it without any city-provided law enforcement presence.
In another instance, also in January 2021, Costas responded to an officer-involved shooting in rural Charlotte. En route to the scene, Costas lost control of his vehicle on a sharp curve on Humeston Road and rolled his police vehicle into the ditch. Dashcam video from his Dodge Charger police vehicle shows Costas driving at speeds reaching over 120 mph along Humeston Road prior to the crash.
Costas obtained lawyer Skylar Limkemann through his membership to the Fraternal Order of Police. Limkemann questioned witnesses, including those from the DeWitt Police Department, about guidance and training provided to Costas and other officers. Limkemann also asked whether department leadership failed to properly direct Costas, on both instances, to not leave the city of DeWitt. The city maintained that Costas was given a direct order.
The hearing will continue on Sept. 28 with more witness and expert testimony. It is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.