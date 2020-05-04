MORRISON, Ill. — Kurt Dreger is requesting $7.5 million from The Dispensary majority owner Dan Dolan for sale of Dreger's membership interest in The Dispensary.
Dreger filed a complaint against Dolan in December through attorney James Zmuda. Dolan has 70% ownership in The Dispensary, L.L.C, and Dreger owns the remaining 30%.
The complaint says that Dreger sent a notice Dec. 4 to Dolan, who received the notice Dec. 5. More than 10 days passed without Dolan expressing his desire to buy Dreger's interest or to sell Dolan's interest to Dreger.
The partners have not reached any agreement to buy or sell their respective membership units to the other, the complaint says. The complaint cites Article 12 of the operating agreement between the parties, saying that Dreger and Dolan agreed to vote all units in favor of dissolution of the company as the only remedy at law and to have an equitable division of the assets of the company.
Dreger contends that Dolan refuses to equitably divide the assets of the company. The Dispensary are unique assets, the complaint says. The business is one of only 55 licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, with its license as it's primary asset.
"The relevant terms of the contract have been satisfied, in that Dreger and Dolan have voted all-their units in favor of dissolution," the complaint contends.
The complaint says Dolan is acting as the operating manager of The Dispensary, and, since about October 24, 2018, Dolan has effectively excluded Dreger from operations.
Dolan has complete control of the assets, including the credit union account of The Dispensary, the complaint says.
"Dreger respectfully submits under the circumstances a receiver should be appointed to liquidate the assets of The Dispensary and equitably divide the assets of The Dispensary between Dreger and Dolan, and for good cause shown, no bond should be required."
Dreger said in a letter to Dan Dolan dated December 4, 2019 that Dreger will sell all of his units to Dolan for $7.5 million in cash with a closing of the sale transaction on or before December 16, 2019, subject only to the representation and warranty that Dreger has not sold or pledged his units to any third party.
The letter also says that Dreger would accept payment in cash from Dolan's personal funds for $1.5 million on or before the closing date in exchange for dismissal with prejudice a separate case filed by Dreger against Dolan in Rock Island County.
Attorney Ian Russell, representing Dolan, responded Dec. 13 that the purported notice did not comply with the operating agreement in multiple ways and that Article 12 was not properly invoked.
The business is running efficiently in the day to day operations, Russell said. He requested Dreger's counsel produce documents or correspondence concerning the valuation of the Dispensary which they relied on in demanding $7.5 million.
A case management conference is scheduled for Aug. 14.
