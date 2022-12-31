Even though the opening of Great Revivalist Brewery that was originally slated for last October has been pushed to spring 2023, owner Richard Schwab remains driven to unite the historic fine art of the former church with the art of brewing beer.
“Everything took longer than we wanted it to,” says Schwab.
Renovations of the former church at 238 Fourth Ave. South began in early August. Originally constructed in 1898, according to the designs of architect Josiah Rice, it existed as St. John’s Episcopal Church until 2006 when it closed and the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church that was next door took its place the following year. The building then sat for a period of time in a state of neglect.
“Richard has pretty much come along and saved it,” Barbara Mask, a historian and former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, says. “He had a vision. He walked in there and he could see that this could be a beautiful public place.”
Twelve hours a day, six days a week, a hired crew as well as Schwab himself are building bars and tables out of what were the church’s pews, digging out the space for an elevator and installing gargoyles just delivered from New Jersey.
An electrician is currently wiring lights that shine upward and has converted the gas lamps to electricity, although the flickering light bulbs now inside them would deceive a customer into believing he didn’t.
A large copper oven has been installed and Schwab says all the brew tanks will be as well by the end of the year.
“We’ll be one of the best outfitted breweries in the entire area. Period,” he says.
Where windows sat in the cinderblocks of the east portion of the building are now roll doors from Gateway Door Company that were just installed on Thursday.
Schwab says that in January, the basement will be completed as well as much of what’s above it.
As progress continues, his desire to pay homage to the building’s history by incorporating the art deco and art nouveau movements of the 1890s through the 1920s become more apparent.
He’s also directed efforts of preservation to the 1911 mosaic that fills the rear wall of the former church. The mosaic is currently covered by a protective sheet of plastic.
“That’s 100-percent cleaned and restored now,” Schwab says. “All the stains, all the years of age and grit, every damage, they had them all repaired.”
At Schwab’s request, Mask has invested the past several months into researching the work of art. She discovered, she says, that the mosaic came to be after world-famous pointillist and Impressionist artist Mary Locke Brewer, an Iowa native, found herself inspired by a fresco she encountered while traveling in Italy. She commissioned the mosaic from a company there in Italy, and six artisans under the direction of a man named Lorenso Zanatto were sent to Clinton to spend six months of the spring and summer of 1911 tediously putting it together.
Thousands of tiny squares of glass that were prepared in Italy before being shipped to Clinton make up the mosaic, the backside of every single one infused with liquid gold. The only exceptions are those in the lower right corner with nacre, or “mother of pearl,” inserted into the gold to form the text of the mosaic’s dedication. It reads “To the glory of God and in memory of Matilda Locke Brewer and Isaac Pierce Brewer.” Matilda and Isaac were Mary Locke Brewer’s parents.
In that same corner of the artwork is where the artisans unexpectedly ran out of glass pieces to complete the mosaic. The only tell of the mistake is the fact that the right side of the wooden altar beneath it was built just slightly higher than the left.
The mosaic depicts Christ seated on the throne while angels below and on either side look to Him with adoration. This imagery is complemented by that of vibrantly colored stained-glass windows installed between 1975 and 1979.
The pastor during that time, the Rev. Bernard Miars, came up with the concept during a renovation to replace the church’s windows with ones that harmonized with the mosaic while teaching about the life of Christ from the Annunciation to Pentecost.
The windows also tell the story of that congregation. Members of the congregation and Miars himself are portrayed, while certain spaces were dedicated to the memories of their loved ones.
After Miars had presented his ideas to the church vestry, of which Mask was a part, and gained their approval, $55,000 in contributions were raised for the project. The windows were made of imported European stained-glass and completed by Willet Stained Glass Studios, now out of Minnesota.
One window in particular, though, was funded specifically by the congregation, a window Mask refers to as “our” window.
“Do I still have some pangs? I do. My children were all baptized there, they were confirmed there, my husband’s funeral was there, and my daughter’s wedding was there. But it wasn’t a church long before Richard bought it,” Mask says. “It’s an empty building with some beautiful artwork that really belongs to be publicly seen and here’s an individual who’s going to do that for us.”
As he works on the brewery, he also awaits a decision on his request that the Clinton City Council approve his application for vacancy of an 8-foot strip of the alley behind the building. The alley runs along the rear of the property at 311 S. Third St., which Schwab does not have ownership of, to the building at 303 S. Third St, which was to be demolished before Schwab obtained the property and began the process of converting the structure into an entertainment venue.
Between these two addresses is where the brewery’s warehouse is in the process of being built. Granting Schwab the vacancy would allow compliance with state laws pertaining to establishments of this nature that require the brewing and serving of alcoholic beverages be done on a single contiguous parcel.
Schwab’s request was met with the City Council’s decision for the need of more information before approving or rejecting his application.
“I think the city will come around,” Schwab says. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.