DEWITT — A DeWitt man is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and theft for allegedly stealing wrenches, valued at a total of over $160,000, from Custom-Pak while he was employed with the company, according to court documents.
Denver J. McDonough, 46, of DeWitt, is charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, unlawful activity, a Class B felony; and one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10.
According to the affidavit, on Oct. 24, an officer received an investigative report from Custom-Pak’s attorney. The report was regarding the theft of impact wrenches from Custom-Pak in DeWitt between 2014-2020. The total of the stolen wrenches cost Custom-Pak about $162,000, the affidavit states. There were 515 impact wrenches purchased by Custom-Pak from 2014-2020, the affidavit states. Of the 515 impact wrenches, only 13 were located on site.
The affidavit states McDonough’s web authentication was used for each impact wrench that was purchased. McDonough’s computer was the one to make the impact wrench purchases. There was also video surveillance of McDonough on his computer during the time of the purchases. McDonough was responsible for the purchase, receipt, approval for payment and management of various products for Custom-Pak, including impact wrenches and lithium batteries, the affidavit states.
“When the Defendant was asked by his employer about the purchases the Defendant could not provide any information on the missing impact wrenches,” the affidavit states. “The Defendant left Custom Pak.”
The affidavit continues that information was received that McDonough was possibly selling the stolen impact wrenches and lithium batteries. A county attorney subpoena was sent to McDonough’s bank for information regarding money transfers to the bank. During review of the bank records, there was a high volume of bank transfers from PayPal to McDonough’s checking account. An officer then submitted a subpoena to PayPal for information regarding McDonough’s PayPal account.
“Upon review of the PayPal records, there was an extensive number of Ingersoll and Milwaukee brand impact wrenches and lithium batteries sold by the Defendant on eBay,” the affidavit states. “These sales occurred from January 2016 through August 2020, with a total amount of money received from the sales at over $100,000. The end of the sales also coincides with the time the Defendant left Custom Pak.“
The items matched the description of what was stolen from Custom-Pak and what McDonough would have ordered for Custom-Pak in his employment capacity, the affidavit says. A Custom-Pak general manager confirmed the impact wrenches and lithium batteries McDonough sold belonged to Custom-Pak.
