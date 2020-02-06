CLINTON — Former Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown is running for a seat on the Board of Supervisors.
Brown announced his candidacy for the Clinton County Board of Supervisors in a press release. Brown will seek the Democratic nomination for Clinton County Supervisor for November’s general election.
Brown served on the Clinton Fire Department for more than 32 years. He had served as the chief from 2012 until his retirement at the end of November.
The release says that Brown believes in a strong commitment to doing the right thing, bringing groups to consensus and fiscal responsibility. Brown looks forward to working with Clinton County residents to make the county a better place to live and work.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is currently comprised of Chairman Dan Srp, Vice-Chairman Tom Determann and Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. Determann’s term runs through 2020, while terms for Srp and Irwin run through 2022.
All three supervisors are Republicans.
