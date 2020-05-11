CLINTON — A former U.S. Congressman from Illinois is one of five Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
“I served in the 112th Congress,” Bobby Schilling said last week from his home in LeClaire. “I took a seat that was held by the Democrats for 28 years.”
Schilling served one term before Illinois Democrats “redrew the maps,” making it nearly impossible for a Republican to win the seat, he said.
A pizzeria owner by trade, Schilling came “straight from pizza to politics.” He calls himself a man of the people, not an establishment candidate.
In 2015, Schilling’s property taxes increased enormously, he said. “I decided we were going to look at a different place to raise our family,” one with a better school system.
“And we couldn’t find a better place than moving across the creek to Iowa.”
Schilling’s entire family is from Iowa, he said. His father operated a small business in Waterloo. Moving to Iowa was like coming home.
The Schillings built a house in LeClaire and moved there in 2015. “We love it. We live out by the old golf course. It’s just awesome. Great schools. Awesome schools, and that’s what we really love.”
He’s back in the pizza business too. Schilling said he plans to open a pizzeria in Camanche in the next few months.
“Back in March, Dave Loebsack decided he was going to retire,” Schilling said of Iowa’s 2nd District Congressman. “I was kind of waiting to see who was going to show up on the Republican side.”
Schilling kept hearing the name Mariannette Miller-Meeks, he said. Miller-Meeks ran in 2010 and lost to Loebsack in a year that “any formidable candidate that ran won the seat.”
Miller-Meeks first ran against Loebsack in 2008. She challenged him again in 2010 and in 2014. “You don’t get four times at bat,” Schilling said. After three strikes, you’re out.
“There comes a point when you realize the message wasn’t resonating,” Schilling said.
Miller-Meeks is the establishment candidate and is endorsed by establishment politicians such as U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, said Schilling.
“I just got Congressman Jim Jordan’s endorsement. I also got Senator Rick Santorum, who won the Iowa Caucus in 2012.”
Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly and Rick Phillips are also on the ballot for the Republican nomination. The party’s candidate will be decided in the June 2 primary election.
“The big thing for me is, I like to tell folks I want to bring some common sense to Washington, D.C.,” said Schilling.
When Schilling became U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 17th Congressional District in 2011, he wanted to be a man of the people, he said. During his tenure, he rejected the pension and health care, slept in his office and returned $110,000 of his budget back to the taxpayers.
Schilling describes himself as a fiscal and social conservative.
“I want to go out there, and I want to stand side by side with our president, Donald J. Trump, and continue to move this economy forward.”
The government should get off the backs of small businesses and farmers, Schilling said. “Let people live without interference of the government.”
And the legislature need to fix health care. “That’s still broken.”
Schilling wants to address price-gouging by hospitals of patients who don’t have certain insurance policies, and he wants patients to know prices for services up front.
“I’m a big supporter of the community health care clinics,” Schilling said. “I got beat up a little bit [on that issue] when I was in D.C.”
A person who goes to a community clinic should have access to health care, Schilling said.
With his union and small business background, Schilling can relate to the people of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, he said. The District is similar to the Illinois house district he served.
“This is a seat I believe I can definitely win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.