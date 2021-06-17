DEWITT — Bush Construction, a Quad-City based commercial general contractor and development firm, announced Thursday it closed on the purchase of the former Iowa Mutual Insurance Building in downtown DeWitt.
The 43,340-square-foot building is located at 509 Ninth St. and will be redeveloped into the Iowa Mutual Lofts made up of market-rate studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
“DeWitt radiates a unique sense of community and it’s one of the reasons we were attracted to the Iowa Mutual Insurance Building,” said Bryce Henderson, Bush Construction Vice President of Development. “Anchored in the heart of downtown, the premier property will bring over 50 new, affordable housing options to DeWitt and offer residents modern amenities such as a gym, movie room, storage space, covered parking and more.”
“This project is unlike any other we have brought to this community,” said Angela Rheingans, DeWitt Chamber and Development Company executive director. “It’s an amazing opportunity to preserve history while welcoming even more people into our community. Not to mention increase foot traffic downtown and provide additional support for area businesses.”
Community members will have the opportunity to tour the Iowa Mutual building June 19 starting at 8 a.m. and see it one last time before the transformation begins.
The tour is a part of DeWitt’s Come Home 2021 celebration. Construction of the Iowa Mutual Lofts is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
To learn more about this project and pre-leasing opportunities, visit https://info.bushconstruct.com/iowamutual.
