CLINTON — The former Taco John’s building on North Second Street has become a little sweeter.
Vacant for 2 1/2 years and “extremely, extremely neglected,” according to new owner Mary Ann Sheppard, the building at 401 N. Second St. will open next week as Grandma’s Goody Jar.
Charles and Mary Ann Sheppard replaced everything but the windows in the former fast-food joint to create a shop of homemade and vintage treats.
“It’s really been a labor of love,” Mary Ann said Thursday. “We’re proud of it.”
The Sheppards are transplanted New Yorkers who came to Clinton about 8 years ago. They believe in investing in their community, and the candy shop will do that.
The shop will also be a legacy for their grandson, whom they are raising, said Mary Ann. The 14-year-old will help in the shop and develop a good work ethic. “He will be interactive with the general public,” instead of sitting in front of a television or a computer screen, the Sheppards said.
Charles scrolled through photos on his cell phone Wednesday, recounting the poor condition of the floors, ceilings and walls and the extensive work done to make the space usable.
“The wiring was coated in grease,” said Mary Ann, though it was behind drywall and insulation and in a conduit. The Sheppards replaced it all.
The dining floor fell in while the Sheppards remodeled. All of the joists had rotted out, Mary Ann said. A clay sewer line from the 1940s allowed water to accumulate underneath the floor for years.
“I can’t believe no one fell through,” Mary Ann said. “We didn’t know, obviously, there was this much of a problem.”
The couple used local contractors for the remodel, Mary Ann said. “We shop local first.” Their candy boxes come from Big River Packaging, and their print jobs are handled by American Speedy Printing, she said
Mary Ann grew up without sweets, she said. Mary Ann and her sister were allowed sweets on their birthdays, but after the parties, the leftovers were sent home with guests.
“We never kept it in the house,” Mary Ann said.
“As I became an adult, I wanted to learn to make the things my mother [didn’t make],” Mary Ann said.
When her mother, Joyce, became infirm, Mary Ann visited her every month. “She became in love with chocolate and ice cream,” said Mary Ann, and regretted not enjoying sweets.
When Joyce passed away in November 2017, she left Mary Ann a small inheritance. “Her new love was candy, and our new love is our community and, of course, our family.” Grandma’s Goody Jar reflects all three.
Charles’s mother, Jean, also loved sweets, said Mary Ann. She remembered her mother-in-law eating one jelly bean at a time from Mary Ann’s snack bag during Bingo games.
Grandma’s Goody Jar will sell pretzel rods dipped in caramel and chocolate in honor of Mary Ann’s and Charles’s mothers. The Joyce is covered in milk chocolate and pecans, and The Jean is covered in white chocolate and peanuts.
The shop carries birthday boxes for each decade, a novelty item not made in house as most of the rest of the candy is. Candy for each decade is limited to candy that was invented during that decade.
Sugar-free candy and vintage candy for the nostalgic are in stock as is a special section for “our Dutch friends” on the other side of the river.
The Sheppards haven’t rushed to open, but they hope to welcome the public next week. You can only make a first impression once, said Mary Ann. She wants that impression to be a good one.
“When the open sign is lit, it’s time to come,” said Mary Ann. “Once the truffles are in, we’ll be pretty much ready to go.”
The Sheppards will announce the opening on the Grandma’s Goody Jar Facebook page, which is already liked by more than 1,100 people.
The shop also has a website: https://www.grandmasgoodyjar.com/.
