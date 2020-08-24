CLINTON — A former Clinton School District paraeducator is accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
David C. Baker, 44, 1304 12th Ave. North, is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony; and two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 1. Bond is set at $50,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, at 12:30 p.m. March 12, a Clinton School Resource Officer was contacted by a parent of a 17-year-old Clinton High School student. The parent said Baker, a substitute paraeducator at Clinton High School, had contacted her juvenile son in an inappropriate way.
The affidavit continues that Baker told the SRO he had online contact with the student in December. Baker said he found out the student was under 18 years old and stopped contact with the student.
The affidavit states the juvenile student provided a false age to get access to a website through which they were communicating. The juvenile said he was approached online by Baker after Baker had been a teacher at Clinton High School. Baker found out the juvenile was under 18 years old and contact stopped until Baker made online contact with the juvenile in January to meet. The juvenile declined to meet Baker, according to court records.
According to a separate affidavit, a 14-year-old Clinton High School student reported Baker began contact with him around the end of November. The 14-year-old reported inappropriate photos had been exchanged between Baker and the juvenile student.
The affidavit states Baker provided the juvenile student with a prepaid phone to continue contact. The juvenile said Baker brought the phone to the school for use during a Clinton High School event. A check of the messages on the phone showed conversations between the juvenile student and Baker’s phone number began Feb. 18, court records state.
The affidavit continues the juvenile and Baker drove alone together to a location near DeWitt to pick up a damaged laptop computer, according to the juvenile. Baker and the juvenile committed a sex act, the juvenile said. The juvenile also confirmed there were five to six times he and Baker had sexual contact at Baker’s residence, the affidavit says. The juvenile was able to describe the inside of Baker’s residence and his bedroom. The juvenile said the incidents at Baker’s residence occurred shortly after March 13 until early June.
The juvenile said Baker taught a gym class in December 2019 and also subbed for another teacher in a classroom where the juvenile was present. The juvenile also said he saw Baker in the Clinton High School hallways. Baker’s GPS on Snapchat showed him at Clinton High School, the affidavit says. A check of Clinton School District records showed Baker was hired as a long-term paraeducator from Nov. 12 to April 14.
