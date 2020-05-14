CLINTON — The former treasurer of the Meadowview Recreation Association is suing a Clinton police detective and the City Clinton after one felony and one misdemeanor charge filed against her were dismissed last year.
Lori Johnson of Clinton filed a petition April 27 through attorney Stephen T. Fieweger, alleging intentional interference with continued employment and a malicious prosecution violation.
The petition alleges that from 2004 until Johnson’s resignation on March 31, 2014, she served as the treasurer for the Meadowview Recreation Association, a not-for-profit organization.
The petition says that in June 2016, Clinton police detective William Sattler – who had been Johnson’s neighbor from 2010-2014, according to the petition – contacted Johnson to request she provide him the password for Meadowview’s Pay Pal account. While serving as treasurer, Johnson had established the Pay Pal account under her email address and had a second Pay Pal account for herself under the same email address.
At Sattler’s request, Johnson provided him the password for the account, the petition says. The petition says Sattler found two purchases made by Johnson in November 2015 for gifts for her son totaling $134.75.
“Instead of asking Lori about these purchases, Sattler went to the Meadowview Recreation Association’s president Tammy Eisenhower and accused Lori Johnson of theft,” the petition states.
The petition says that from that time period until April 2018, no activity occurred regarding the purchases. The petition adds that at no point between June 2016 and April 2018 did anyone from the Meadowview Recreation Association accuse or make allegations against Johnson for alleged theft of funds from the association during the time in which she served as treasurer.
The petition says that on April 10, 2018, Sattler was assigned to investigate the Meadowview Recreation Association’s Pay Pal account and launched an investigation, claiming Johnson stole additional cash from the association despite no one previously accusing Johnson of taking more funds from the association during the time she served as the treasurer.
The petition also notes four years had passed from the time Johnson served as treasurer to the time of the investigation. On April 19, 2018, Sattler interviewed Johnson. The petition alleges Sattler interviewed Johnson and illegally coerced a confession from Johnson in violation of Iowa law.
“Sattler coerced the confession from Lori when he threatened to open criminal investigation against her son, Ben Johnson, who had just recently been offered a transfer to the Clinton Fire Department as a City of Clinton firefighter, the petition contends.
The petition says Sattler presented the results of his investigation to the Clinton County Attorney no later than April 25, 2018. Johnson was fired from her position as a secretary with the Clinton County Attorney’s Office on that date based on Sattler’s representations in his investigation report.
The petition continues that on May 10, 2018, an arrest warrant was issued, charging Johnson with first-degree theft and identity theft under $1,000.
District Court Judge Nancy Tabor on March 12, 2019, entered an order dismissing the first-degree theft charge on statute of limitations grounds and granted Johnson’s motion to suppress based on a coerced confession, the petition states.
The petition adds this ruling resulted in the dismissal of the identity theft charge against Johnson.
The petition also provides details pointing to tension between the two when they were neighbors.
“During the time in which they had been neighbors defendant Sattler had demonstrated an animosity toward Lori including on one occasion screaming and yelling at her because Lori was talking to Sattler’s son,” the petition alleges.
