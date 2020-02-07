CLINTON — Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and other sponsors are bringing Cedar Falls native Gary Kroeger to Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater March 4 at 7 p.m.
Kroeger brings his Iowa pride and his Saturday Night Live improv and game show host experience to the stage in his engaging, interactive presentation about building a better community life, the Chamber said.
Born in 1957, Kroeger may be best known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1982 to 1985 and his work on various game shows. He ran in the Democratic Congressional primary in 2016 and then for an Iowa state house seat in the 2016 election.
Kroeger attended Northern University High School and graduated from Northwestern University in 1981. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live during Lorne Michaels’s hiatus from the show, under the direction of Dick Ebersol.
During his tenure, Kroeger, who also wrote for the show, was frequently cast as young teenage kids and impersonated Walter Mondale when Mondale was the Democratic candidate for US President in 1984.
Kroeger is remembered for a Christmas sketch in which he and fellow cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus perform “Blue Christmas” as Donny and Marie Osmond. The sketch culminates with the supposed brother and sister making out with each other.
Kroeger left the show after the summer of 1985 when Lorne Michaels returned to the show and the entire cast was replaced.
Ticket prices for the Clinton event are $20 for general admission and $15 for Chamber members.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 563-242-5702.
