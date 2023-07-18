CLINTON — The Clinton Art Association is presenting the work of two Wisconsin artists, Diane Canfield Bywaters from Stevens Point and Gary Warren Niebuhr from Milwaukee, in a joint exhibit of Found Object Art Assemblages from now through Sept. 2.
Found object art assemblage is the art of taking everyday objects and creating them into visual stories and statements that will fascinate, surprise, and captivate viewers.
In the early 20th century, many artists began incorporating everyday objects into their paintings and sculptures. Using mass-produced objects and found materials in new and surprising ways requires the viewer to question their relationship to the world around them.
Sometimes used as a social commentary or as an exploration of dream worlds or simply the sheer fantastical, assemblage art gives objects new meanings, purposefully blurring the distinction between painting, sculpture, and theater.
Exhibiting characteristics of the folk-art tradition by the use of found objects rather than hand making their art in its entirety, the artists challenge viewers to look at common objects — presented with uncommon mastery — so that they take on new meaning and vision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.