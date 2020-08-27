CLINTON — As the region continues to face the effects of COVID-19, providing food for those in need – many for the first time – is a top priority. Community Action of Eastern Iowa received $9,000 from local partners to help address increased demand for food during the crisis.
Of the $9,000 total, a local financial institution provided $2,000, directed by the LincolnWay Community Foundation; $1,500 was awarded as part of a PPREP grant to affiliates of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque for disaster response; and the remaining $5,500 was granted by the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund. The Disaster Recovery Fund, hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, has granted nearly $950,000 to address immediate needs such as food, health and safety.
Community Action used the grant to help provide weekly food deliveries to the doorsteps of 241 households in Clinton from May 15 to July 31.
“Food insecurity is magnified for low-income households who cannot afford to stockpile groceries. Lower-income households must go to the store more frequently, and when they go to the store, food has simply not been available,” said Roger Pavey, the organization’s executive director. “Through this project, we’ve been able to reduce the number of people out searching for food, keeping them from visiting multiple stores with scarce stock.”
Clinton County residents are able to request food through an online form at www.caeiowa.org or by calling Community Action. Food will be delivered within one day of receiving a request, and delivery is contactless.
“We are now able to sustain this service using CARES Act funding we have received. The Disaster Recovery Fund grant helped us bridge the gap in meeting the increased demand for food delivery until we received federal funds,” said Pavey. “Thank you for supporting this essential service.”
To make a donation go to dbqfoundation.org/drf.
