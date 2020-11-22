Screen Shot 2020-11-22 Iowa 4-H Foundation

AMES —  The Iowa 4-H Foundation announced last week that applications are available for its 4-H scholarship program.

Over 90 scholarship opportunities, valued at over $100,000, will be awarded, the Foundation said, in a press release.

Scholarship awards range from $500 to $10,000. Some are open to students pursuing any field. Others are open to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food and nutrition, ag business, animal science, and journalism.

 Former and current Iowa 4-H members are eligible to apply for 4-H scholarships if they meet individual scholarship requirements as determined by the scholarship donors. Applicants must enroll full-time to receive scholarship awards.

While a majority of the 4-H scholarship opportunities are available for students attending Iowa State University, scholarships are also available to students planning to attend any Iowa university, Iowa private college, Iowa community college or land-grant university.

Information and applications for the 4-H scholarships are available through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at https://iowa4h.awardspring.com. Applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m. Feb. 1.

Only one application form is needed for all Iowa 4-H scholarships. Eligible students may apply for more than one scholarship, but only one scholarship per individual will be awarded per academic year.

Tags

Trending Video