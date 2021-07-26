CAMANCHE — The Camanche Parks and Recreation Commission is now at its full five-member board after the City Council appointed four citizens to serve on the board.
The Camanche City Council last week approved appointments of Michael Burmahl, Randall Cook, Linda Putman, and Kimberly Willis to the Park and Recreation Commission with a term ending in July 2023.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the appointments of Burmahl, Cook and Putman. The council voted 3-1 to approve Willis’ appointment.
Councilmen Dave Bowman, Paul Varner and Danny Weller voted in favor of all four appointments. Brightman voted in favor of the appointments of Burmahl, Cook and Putman, and voted against appointing Willis to the Park and Rec commission. Councilman Marty Schnoor was absent.
The council earlier this month approved reappointing Casey Green to the commission for a term ending in July 2023. The council in June voted down an ordinance to reappoint Josh Johnson to the commission.
Brightman referenced information put on the Camanche Communications Facebook page, of which Kimberly Willis is a moderator. Brightman believed the council needed to have discussion about whether that is the kind of representation they want on the Park and Recreation board, he said.
“From my understanding, that there’s some stuff on there that’s kind of putting the council in a position that maybe we’re luring money from Park and Rec board,” Brightman said. “And I think (City Administrator) Andrew (Kida) has a presentation later on that will probably clear all that up.”
If Brightman believes Kimberly Willis is able to take away everyone’s free speech, “he is sadly mistaken,” Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis, who is married to Kimberly Willis, said.
“She has no control what people say,” the mayor said. “If there’s truth in what is being said councilman, then maybe it needs to be out there.”
Brightman supports information being out there as long as it is the facts, he said. If the information is not factual, it does not need to be out in the public, Brightman said. Kimberly Willis can put a stop to people putting the information out on the page, Brightman added. She may not be able to control what is said but she can control who is on the page, he said.
“My understanding is there’s some stuff on there that’s not true. That are not facts,” Brightman said. “And when it starts ruining my credibility as a councilman, that kind of rubs me raw. And you’re the one that’s allowing it to happen. You’re the one administrating the page.”
Kimberly Willis referenced instances when she believes “Mr. Kida was being rude and disrespectful to people on that page.” She also confirmed she blocked everyone from the city from the page because she believed it was in the city’s best interest “because Andrew was being very disrespectful to people.”
Kida stated he has not been on the page in months.
Bowman does not have a problem with Kimberly Willis serving on the Park and Recreation Commission, he said. Bowman does want to make sure when the next commission is formed, there is a meeting with the commission to make sure all the requirements of the city ordinance and Open Meetings Act are clear to prevent a repeat of previous issues with the commission, he said.
This is a two-way street and the city needs to provide the proper direction also, Trevor Willis said. Bowman agreed.
Varner and Weller also did not have a problem with appointing Kimberly Willis to the Park and Recreation Commission, they said.
