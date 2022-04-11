CLINTON – The third annual Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Honor Class was inducted with a ceremony Friday at the Vernon Cook Theatre.
On that morning, four former CHS students were recognized for distinguishing themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives, as the Hall of Honor’s mission states, and as individuals to whom current students can look to as examples of citizenship and success.
A luncheon followed the event in the gym, where meals prepared by the school’s culinary students were served to the Hall of Honor sponsors, inductees, their family and friends, district administrators, and past and present members of the Clinton School Board in attendance.
Dr. Herbert Burkert, of CHS’s Class of 1943, was chosen to be honored for his military service. Burkert was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1944. By the end of that November, he’d been captured and held at a POW camp in Germany, called Stalag 7A. He and other prisoners spent over five months digging a tunnel, and Burkert managed to escape from the camp. The very next day, he was scheduled to have been executed there. The U.S. government awarded him a Bronze Star, a Good Conduct Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge, and a Rifle Badge before his death in 1965.
Duke Slater was part of CHS’s Class of 1916, and was given recognition for professional accomplishments. Following Slater’s retirement from the NFL and simultaneous achievement of his law degree in 1928 from the University of Iowa, his legal career began. In 1948, Slater became the second African-American to be elected judge in Chicago and, in 1960, was the first black judge selected for Chicago’s Superior Court. He died in 1966.
From the CHS Class of 2002, Addison Killean Stark was honored for academic accomplishments. Currently an adjunct professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and also the director of Energy + Environment at Clark Street Associates, a strategic consulting firm in the same city, Stark has focused his professional life on energy innovations. Additionally, he’s served as acting program director for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy and that agency’s $33 million Energy-Water Nexus portfolio.
Larry Jon Davis’ contributions to the arts after graduating with CHS’s Class of 1963 inspired his nomination for the Hall of Honor. Davis returned from serving in the military in 1972 and became a professional artist as well as a part-time teacher at Clinton High School. A series of silkscreen prints he created in the 1980s that depicted the four seasons at Eagle Point Park were sold for profits that went toward the support of the Clinton Community College Foundation. Davis became a teacher at CCC before devoting 23 years of his career to resource development and his position as a Visual Arts Coordinator at Florida State College.
Davis now resides in Knoxville, Tennessee. He described this induction into the Hall of Honor as a splendidly organized event in an amazingly positive atmosphere where he enjoyed getting to know about the other inductees, especially Stark.
“I think Addison is somebody, for sure, we’re going to hear about in the future,” Davis said. As for his expectations of his own days ahead, “I just consider myself really lucky that, at 77, to still be productive and, you know, as long as that left hand stays steady and my eyesight holds and my — what’s left of my brain — tells it what to do, I guess I should be happy.”
For more information on the CHS Hall of Honor, or to obtain a nomination form for the Class of 2023, visit the district or Clinton High School offices, or go to https://www.clinton.k12.ia.us/district.
