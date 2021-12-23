CLINTON — Two new members were sworn onto the Clinton City Council Wednesday night, as were the current Ward 3 councilman and a councilman who will shift from an at-large seat to representing Ward 1.
Eartha Davis and Nancy Witt were sworn in for their at-large seats, one of which was open due to At-Large Councilman Bill Schemers’ move to the Ward 1 seat. One other at-large seat was open due to former councilman Sean Connell’s decision to not run for reelection.
Schemers was sworn in to represent Ward 1, while Ron Mussmann was sworn in to continue representing Ward 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.